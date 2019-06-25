Crash involving pregnant woman sparks swift response to mall

A traffic collision involving a pregnant woman near the Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant and the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall sparked a swift response by paramedics.



The crash happened just after 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot near the restaurant.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at the crash site at 10:53 a.m., Fire Department spokesman Joey Napoli said. “This was a 911 call for a traffic collision requiring (advanced life support) and involving an adult female who is pregnant.”



At 11:05 a.m., paramedics were still attending to the woman at the scene, Napoli said.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station also responded to the incident.



