Cyclists sought to test out app aimed at giving them more green lights

The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging local bicyclists to test out an app that can automatically detect riders up to 300 feet in advance of an intersection.



GiveMeGreen! is still in the beta stages but testers can sign up to try out the software at four intersections along the Chuck Pontius Commuter Trail, located between Prima Way and Rainbow Glen Drive.



In late November, the city announced the pilot program with Sensys Networks Inc., a wireless technology company that offers detection and data for virtual traffic management, in bringing the free mobile app for bicycle detection at signalized intersections.



The app aims to “improve safety, decrease congestion and improve the travel experience for many different types of connected travelers,” according to Amine Haoui, CEO of Sensys Networks.



GiveMeGreen! works by detecting bicyclists approaching the stop bar, alerting the traffic signal, much like pressing a pedestrian cross button, so cyclists and pedestrians can cross the intersections quicker. Some passersby may have noticed signs on Soledad Canyon Road, which light up when a pedestrian or bicyclist has been detected as a warning sign to motorists turning on the intersection.



Not much has changed about the app since the announcement in November but more beta testers are needed, said city spokeswoman Mayumi Miyasato.



Some local cyclists have already tested the app and are encouraging others to give it a shot, including in Facebook groups such as the Santa Clarita Valley Bicycle Coalition, where Gina Corrao-Nsibirwa said, “I did this — I now have the app. Can’t wait to get home and put it to work.”



To join the pilot program and for app updates, visit sensysnetworks.com/gmgsc.

