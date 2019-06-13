Deputies take suspect at gunpoint in Stevenson Ranch

Deputies detained two suspects at gunpoint in the Stevenson Ranch area on Thursday.



The call came in initially of a stolen U-Haul truck being spotted at the IMT apartments across from the Goodwill store, according to officials on the scene.



Deputies search an allegedly stolen U-Haul truck after detaining two suspects at the IMT apartment complex on The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch. Lorena Mejia/The Signal

Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, confirmed that the truck was identified during a felony traffic stop and the suspects were cooperating with deputies on the scene.



“(They were) taken into custody,” Miller said.



The call came in shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday.



This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

