Deputies take suspect at gunpoint in Stevenson Ranch

Deputies detained two suspects at gunpoint in the Stevenson Ranch area on Thursday.
The call came in initially of a stolen U-Haul truck being spotted at the IMT apartments across from the Goodwill store, according to officials on the scene.
Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, confirmed that the truck was identified during a felony traffic stop and the suspects were cooperating with deputies on the scene.
“(They were) taken into custody,” Miller said.
The call came in shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Advertisement