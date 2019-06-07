Detectives seek help locating missing Saugus woman

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in trying to find a Saugus woman reported missing.



On Friday, detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit issued a news release seeking the public’s assistance in locating Theresa Marie Williams.



The 26-year-old woman was last seen on Thursday, June 6, 4 p.m. on the 22000 block of Barcotta Drive, Saugus.

Williams is described as white, 5 feet tall, 150 pounds, brown eyes, and brown shoulder-length hair.



According to detectives, she suffers from depression and epilepsy, and is mildly developmentally disabled. Her family is concerned for her well-being and asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.



Anyone with information is can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit, Sgt. Mike Rodriguez, Detective Abraham or Detective Pereida at 323-890-5500.



If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org



[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

