Father accused of cruelty to toddler daughter

A Newhall man stands accused of inflicting cruelty to his 8-month-old daughter after she allegedly showed signs of facial injuries, bruising and scratches.



The 25-year-old unemployed man was arrested on suspicion of cruelty to a child likely to produce grievous bodily injury or death.



The alleged victim was examined by a doctor and is in good condition, Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Special Victims Bureau explained in an email Wednesday.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested the man shortly after 1 a.m. on June 12, in relation to an incident that allegedly happened the day before.



“The case involves a father that was arrested on suspicion of causing facial injuries, bruising and scratches, to his 8-month-old daughter, while at their residence located in the 20900 block of Costa Brava Drive, in Newhall,” Hudson said Wednesday.



Deputies booked the suspect into custody at 1:30 a.m. June 12 with bail set at $50,000.



Court documents show that the suspect was released from custody on bond Saturday evening.



