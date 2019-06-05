Firefighters rapidly extinguish Sierra Highway blaze

More than 100 fire personnel responded to a brush fire on Sierra Highway and Golden Valley early Wednesday afternoon.
“The call came in at 12:26 p.m. and crews arrived at 12:29 p.m. to Sierra Highway, south of Golden Valley Road to a quarter acre brush fire, light fuels burning along the road,” said Austin Bennett, Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman.
The Sierra Incident, as the fire was dubbed by firefighters, prompted a first-alarm response, which required personnel of 115, eight engines, three helicopters and at least one water tender.
Firefighters halted forward progress of the fire by 12:42 p.m. at 1 acre and no structures were threatened, according to Vanessa Lozano of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Crews remained on scene past 12:50 p.m. for mop up and spot checks.
