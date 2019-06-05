Firefighters rapidly extinguish Sierra Highway blaze

More than 100 fire personnel responded to a brush fire on Sierra Highway and Golden Valley early Wednesday afternoon.



“The call came in at 12:26 p.m. and crews arrived at 12:29 p.m. to Sierra Highway, south of Golden Valley Road to a quarter acre brush fire, light fuels burning along the road,” said Austin Bennett, Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman.



More than 100 fire personnel responded to the brush fire Wednesday afternoon. Lorena Mejia/ The Signal

The Sierra Incident, as the fire was dubbed by firefighters, prompted a first-alarm response, which required personnel of 115, eight engines, three helicopters and at least one water tender.



Firefighters halted forward progress of the fire by 12:42 p.m. at 1 acre and no structures were threatened, according to Vanessa Lozano of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



Crews remained on scene past 12:50 p.m. for mop up and spot checks.

