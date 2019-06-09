UPDATE: Firefighters respond to brush fire by Old Road, Six Flags evacuated

UPDATE 12:55 p.m. Due to the Sky Fire, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor are under evacuation, according to a tweet issued by the amusement park.

UPDATE 12:35 p.m. The incident, dubbed “Sky Fire,” has spread to 1 acre, according to Flores. Firefighters have set up a command post at the former El Torito parking lot on The Old Road, she said.



The southbound side of The Old Road was also shut down, according to California Highway Patrol officer Josh Greengard.



“We have it closed up to Rye Canyon Road by where Jimmy Dean’s is, diverting all traffic left onto Rye Canyon Road,” he said. “The northbound (side of The) Old Road is still somewhat open but they could have us close it in a little bit.”



ORIGINAL STORY: Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a brush fire along The Old Road and Skyview Lane in Santa Clarita on Sunday.



First responders were initially notified at noon and arrived within minutes, according to supervisor Melanie Flores of the Fire Department.



Information was not immediately available on the size of the brush fire or whether any structures were threatened.



This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as more information becomes available.









