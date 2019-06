Firefighters already busy keeping a handle on a brush fire near The Master’s University were alerted to a second fire down the road.



Shortly before 2:30 p.m., a brush fire was reported near the northbound lanes of Highway 14, north of Interstate 5.



“This is an eighth of an acre on fire,” said Austin Bennett, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



