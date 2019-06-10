UPDATE: Firefighters snuff out brush fire near Castaic

Firefighters responded to reports of a brush fire north of Castaic shortly after 1:35 p.m. Monday and by 2 p.m. the fire was out.
Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received word of a fire on the 36200 block of Paradise Ranch Road near Templin Highway.
The fire burned a half-acre before it was extinguished at 1:59 p.m., said Fire Department spokesman Vanessa Lozano.
Firefighters including at least one water-dumping helicopter got to the scene at 1:51 p.m.
“Our units are on their way and haven’t made it there yet,” Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim said.
