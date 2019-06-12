Masters College evacuated as brush fire nears campus

By Jim Holt, Caleb Luneta & Tammy Murga

Signal Staff Writers

1:40 p.m.

“Seems like we’re getting a handle on it,” Sky Cornell, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Firefighters reported 4 acres have burned and that no structures are expected to catch fire.

“The structures are far enough away,” Cornell said. “We did have evacuations at Masters Colleges as a precaution.”

1:30 p.m.

Evacuations are underway at Masters College as a brush fire – suspected to be the result of a homeless encampment – began burning university owned property.

Campus security personnel began evacuating dorms, according one security official at the scene.

1:22 p.m.

Firefigters reported fire now five acres with several fire engines placed on structure protection for Masters College and near by homes.





Firefighters responded to a brush fire with flames and smoke shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Santa Clara River wash in Newhall.



At 12:55 p.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department raced to an area near the wash near 2nd Street and Race Street.



“We are en route,” Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano said.



“The fire was reported in the wash, with smoke and flames,” she said. “It’s a half-acre moving through light to medium fuel.”



