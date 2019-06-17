Gas permits expedited, officials believe they’ll meet Castaic High School deadline

Officials working on Castaic High School believe that they will be able to meet the deadline to open Castaic High School after it was revealed the school site was without gas piping and hookups weeks before opening.



Stephanie English, the Santa Clarita field deputy for 5th District County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office, said county officials had received the proper documentation from Southern California Gas Co. early Monday morning.



“Our office held a conference call with all the players, the gas company, the Hart District and our office,” said English. “The update is the gas company got the required documentation this morning, and we immediately issued the permit.”



Randy Wrage, the project manager for Castaic High School, confirmed that the permit to start construction on the gas lines had been received by the gas company and that he and gas company officials plan to meet on the site Tuesday to start mapping out the project.



“There’s about three weeks of work,” said Wrage.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.