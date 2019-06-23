GoTribe Fitness opens new location in Santa Clarita

GoTribe Fitness co-founder Jacob Hoffman started the company five years ago with his partner, Chris, after both had worked at corporate fitness gyms and had “come to the conclusion that they don’t care about customers and their results.”

“That’s why we had become personal trainers,” Hoffman added. “We wanted to care about our clients and their results, so we started the company based on that. It sounds cliché, but it’s the truth.”

When asked what makes their gym unique, Hoffman said it comes down to their process and technology. Since creating the company in 2014, they’ve been working on their own unique fitness data-tracking app and software, which helps their clients maximize accountability, according to Hoffman.

Along with the app, GoTribe also has unique workouts that are designed to fit the client’s specific goal, he said. Programs are designed by an expert, while classes are split into “lifters and burners” — those who want to gain strength versus those who want to lose weight.

“The amount of work we put on our trainers for taking on their clients is tremendous,” Hoffman said. “(This way,) clients are getting max attention to get results and trainers are going to work harder and have more accountability.”

GoTribe also offers nutritional coaching and stress management in addition to their fitness classes.

“The truth is, you can do workouts anywhere and get results,” he said. “But 75% of our member base is because of the relationships we have with them. The ‘tribe’ in GoTribe means we’re really a community and we support each other.”

GoTribe member Wendi Johnston was searching for small-group fitness training and happened upon the gym last November when they were still in their beginning stages of getting a permanent location.

GoTribe Fitness looks to offer a more personal approach to training, which includes an encouraging environment and a fitness app meant to help clients track their progress.

“I started out just a couple of days a week and increased to unlimited classes monthly because I love the classes and the people — both the trainers and the members,” Johnston said. “The trainers guide you through your fitness and health journey, set personal goals, hold you accountable and connect with you on a personal level … We cheer one another on and interact as a ‘tribe.’”

Hoffman and his partner opened their first location in North Hollywood because that was where a majority of their clients were at the time, then they opened a second location in Palmdale before turning to the Santa Clarita Valley, according to Hoffman.

“Santa Clarita made the most sense because it’s a great community to live in,” he said. “We’re really excited to open this one and help people in the community. They have a lot of options, but I recommend trying us and the difference will speak for itself.”

GoTribe is located at 23340 Cinema Drive, No. 5, in Valencia. For more information, visit gotribefit.com or call 661-347-4610.