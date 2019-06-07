GoTribe prepares to open Santa Clarita location Saturday

Since its founding in 2014, GoTribe gym has sought to create training programs that get clients results and they will now try do so in Santa Clarita as they prepare to open their third location this weekend.



GoTribe officials said in a prepared statement that they will host their grand opening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, when they will offer free classes at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon.



“We will be raffling off prizes and doing our ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. We will have 9 different vendors present that will be giving away prizes along with our own raffle prize of $1,000 in free training,” the statement said, mentioning a DJ will be present all day to play music, as well. “This will be our last day of our pre sales membership discounts, (so) come by to meet our Tribe and see how GoTribe is different.”

