Grand theft probe underway at Harley-Davidson

1 min ago
Jim Holt
Deputies interview man inside patrol car at the scene of a grand theft probe by SCV Sheriff Station. Signal photo, Lorena Mejia.

At least one person was detained and others interviewed in connection with a grand theft investigation carried out Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded in at least half a dozen patrol cars to the Harley-Davidson of Santa Clarita business on Centre Pointe Parkway, just west of Golden Valley Road.

“I am being told they are still there,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff Station.

“It is a grand theft investigation.”

