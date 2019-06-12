Grand theft probe underway at Harley-Davidson

At least one person was detained and others interviewed in connection with a grand theft investigation carried out Wednesday morning.



Shortly after 11:30 a.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded in at least half a dozen patrol cars to the Harley-Davidson of Santa Clarita business on Centre Pointe Parkway, just west of Golden Valley Road.



“I am being told they are still there,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff Station.



“It is a grand theft investigation.”



