Hill selected as co-chair of bipartisan congressional caucus

The Millennial Action Project announced the selection of Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, and three other congressional leaders as the new co-chairs of the Congressional Future Caucus, a bipartisan group of legislators under the age of 45 who are focused on next-generation leadership and policy solutions.

The 116th Congress features a record number of millennial legislators who took office last January, a news release from the Millennial Action Project stated Thursday, adding the new co-chairs will lead a national movement of young elected officials on both sides of the aisle to re-establish political cooperation and focus on issues related to the future of work, higher education, clean energy infrastructure and affordable housing.

“As a millennial, I’m proud to be working across the aisle to make sure that our concerns, our issues, and our voices are considered at the highest possible levels,” Hill said Thursday. “So often, young people are the ones who stand up and say, ‘I didn’t make this mess, but I’m going to clean it up.’”

Hill added, “That’s exactly what the Congressional Future Caucus is all about and I’m looking forward to the work we are going to get done on behalf of our communities, together.”