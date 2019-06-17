Local families hit canyon country for some Summer Bash fun

Children, parents and even puppies enjoyed hours of fun at Friday’s annual Summer Bash event, hosted by the city of Santa Clarita.



Hundreds of local residents were in attendance for the block party-style gathering, which featured games like cornhole, Jenga and Connect 4, along with many other attractions, such as giant slides shaped like the Titanic and food trucks.



Families enjoy live music, food trucks and games at the annual Summer Bash in Canyon Country Friday night. Cory Rubin/The Signal

“It was a nice little time, especially with the nice cool breeze tonight,” said Canyon Country resident Quincy Jeffries, who was in attendance with his son, Little Quincy. “Me and the little man enjoyed the sports zone games and spent a lot of time on the dance floor. He got to burn off some energy, which is always great.”



Jeffries added that he’d like to see more events similar to the Summer Bash in the heart of Canyon Country.



“All of the events seem to be on the other side of town, but it’d be nice to diversify, and tonight shows that people would come,” he said.



Mother and local school counselor Marlene Yanez agreed with Jefferies on Friday, when she was out with her infant.



“I live down the street, and I heard the music, so I decided to get out with the baby and see what was happening,” Yanez said, adding any excuse to get out of the house is always nice.



“Lately, I’ve been seeking out more information to try and find out what’s happening in the area,” Yanez said. “I work at a school, and today was my last day, so I have the whole summer off, so I’d like to come to more events like this. There’s a lot of entertainment and it’s free, so it’s a really nice time.”

