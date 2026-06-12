Barger announces return of Santa Monica Beach Bus  

News release

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is announcing the return of the Beach Bus program for the 2026 summer season. Beginning Friday and running through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7, residents from the Santa Clarita Valley can hop aboard for direct bus service to Santa Monica Beach.

Buses will operate on Fridays in June, July and August, and on Labor Day.

“The Beach Bus makes it possible for families from the Santa Clarita Valley to enjoy one of our most cherished resources,” Barger said in a news release. “For just $4 round trip — or $2 for seniors and people with disabilities — we’re connecting local residents to our beaches. I’m proud to support this program and help ensure all of our communities can access one of Southern California’s greatest treasures.”

Beach bus riders may board the bus either at 9 a.m. at the Ryan M. Clinkunbroomer Castaic Sports Complex parking lot or at 9:30 a.m. at the entrance of Richard Rioux Memorial Park. Riders will arrive at Santa Monica Beach at 10:30 a.m. The return bus leaves Santa Monica Beach at 3:30 p.m. with an expected arrival at Richard Rioux Memorial Park at 4:35 p.m. and a final stop at the Ryan M. Clinkunbroomer Castaic Sports Complex at 5 p.m.

The round-trip fare is $4 for children and adults. Senior citizens aged 60 and older with proper identification, and people with disabilities, pay a reduced fare of $2. Exact fare is required. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Reservations are strongly encouraged. Riders may book seats at www.LAGoBus.com up to 10 days in advance, but no later than 10 a.m. the day prior to travel. Riders will receive a confirmation upon booking.

For questions, call 626-458-3909 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Riders are encouraged to arrive at least 10 minutes before departure. Service is subject to change due to weather and road conditions. People who are deaf or hard of hearing may contact the California Relay Service by dialing 7-1-1.

For additional information or to request information in an alternative format, call 888-769-1122 or visit www.LAGoBus.com.