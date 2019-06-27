Loot from unlocked cars prompts advisory from deputies

Loot seized in the arrest of a man suspected of stealing from unlocked vehicles has prompted local sheriff’s officials to remind Santa Clarita Valley residents to lock their vehicles.



In the early hours of Tuesday morning, deputies with the SCV Sheriff’s Station arrested a Newhall man, who was on probation, on suspicion of identity theft.



Evidence seized during the arrest turned up a variety of goods, all allegedly stolen from unlocked vehicles.



“This guy had garage door openers, credit cards, a Louis Vuitton wallet, vehicle registration papers,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



The 27-year-old, described by arresting deputies as a transient based in Newhall, was arrested near the parking garage on Main Street, in Newhall, at Lyons Avenue.



The suspect was also arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and burglary tools.



“People have to start locking their cars,” said Miller, who posted news of the arrest on Facebook under the heading: “Please, please, please.”



She ended her social media advisory, saying: “Take the time to get items out of car and lock up.”



The suspect was taken into custody with bail set at $73,500.



