Men of Harmony perform for Newcomers and Friends luncheon

1 min ago
News Release
The Men of Harmony with Maggie Blanchard, president of Newcomers and Friends. Courtesy photo

The Men of Harmony entertained the Newcomers and Friends group at their June luncheon.

“What a great way to begin the summer season,” said Maggie Blanchard, Newcomers and Friends president. The group entertained with “great Barber Shop songs.”

Newcomers and Friends is a social club open to all women in the Santa Clarita Valley, who are new to the area or would like to make new friends. In their 34th year with more than 200 members, they enjoy monthly luncheon meetings and many activities including three book clubs, tea ladies, Mexican tTrain dominoes, Mahjongg, bunco, couples gourmet, and day and overnight trips.

The club’s “Coffee Corner” is held the third Thursday of each month at local restaurants for those interested in learning about the club for fun and friendships.

For more information, visit www.ncandf.com or email [email protected]

