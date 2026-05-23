Robert Lamoureux | The case of the mystery deck surface

Question: Robert, my backyard deck is off our upstairs master bedroom. It was an addition to our home before we bought it, roughly 15 years ago, which was 10 years after the home was built. The deck has what looks like paint on it, but it is almost like stucco, but less bumpy.

It looks to be in good condition and there are no leaks into our home that we know of, but I remember reading something from you in the past about decks needing to be sealed. Do we need to do something to our deck to prevent any issues in the future?

Like I said, it still looks good, but I don’t want any surprises down the road. Please advise what we can and should do.

And thank you, Robert, for the help you give.

— Joseph P.

Answer: Joseph, thank you for writng in. Yes, absolutely, decking surfaces should be maintained, just like anything else. These systems are generally urethane-based with an underlayment of texture for gripping, to prevent slipping.

I highly recommend that if you are not familiar with the system to contact an installer and have them assess it prior to you doing anything to the deck. You cannot use a decking paint purchased at the big box stores. If you overlay the incorrect product, it will ruin the deck system. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].