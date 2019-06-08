Motorcycle versus vehicle prompts all southbound I-5 lanes to shutdown

UPDATE 12:56 p.m.: The No. 1 and 2 lanes of the southbound side of Interstate 5 have been reopened. However, all other lanes remain closed while first responders work to clear the collision debris, according to officials.



One person trapped was transferred to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.



ORIGINAL STORY: A motorcycle-vs.-vehicle collision on the southbound side of I-5, north of McBean Parkway, has resulted in all lanes being shut down near the site of the collision Saturday.



The call originally came in at 12:22 p.m. The California Highway Patrol computer-aided dispatch system said the rider was down in the lanes.



“I know a motorcycle was involved,” said Officer Moises Marroquin with the CHP Traffic Management office.



Marrorquin added that as of 12:36 p.m., a unit was still blocking all southbound lanes of the freeway.



The status of the driver of the vehicle and/or the motorcycle rider were not immediately available as of the publication of this article.



This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

