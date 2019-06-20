Multi-vehicle crash on Bouquet Canyon Road sends one to hospital, halts traffic

At least one person was transported to the hospital Thursday evening as a result of a multi-vehicle crash on Bouquet Canyon Road, near Newhall Ranch Road.



“The call came in as an expanded traffic collision at 5:27 p.m. and two ambulances were requested,” said Ceryl Sims, a supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



Four vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred just south of Newhall Ranch Road on Bouquet Canyon Road.



One patient was transported just before 6 p.m. to a nearby hospital as a second ambulance was en route, Sims added.

The gender, age and conditions of the parties involved was not known, said Sims.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were on the scene directing traffic as the incident brought vehicles to a complete stop as far back as Soledad Canyon Road.