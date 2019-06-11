Officials revise acreage burned by ‘Sky fire’

A couple of firefighting units were left posted at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Tuesday, just to make sure there were no flare-ups from a weekend brush fire.



The “Sky Fire,” which ended up burning 49 acres, prompted evacuation of the theme park on Sunday.



Firefighters were finally able to stop all forward advance of the fire by 4:15 p.m. Monday, Sky Cornell, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said Tuesday.



Fire officials initially thought the fire burned 100 acres but, once they were able to assess the damage, revised their estimates to less than 50.



“A couple of units will remain on scene until tomorrow,” Cornell said. “Somebody has to make sure fires don’t start up.”



By mid-afternoon Monday the Sky Incident was reported to be pretty much extinguished, according to Capt. Tony Imbrenda of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



At least nine people in proximity to the Sky Fire received medical attention due to smoke exposure, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



