One hurt after SUV plunges down embankment

One person was injured and taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after their compact SUV plunged 200 feet down a ravine from Highway 126 near Chiquito Canyon Road.



The solo vehicle traffic collision happened about 11:15 a.m. when a Honda CRV left the highway and ended up under a bridge.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the emergency call at 10:52 a.m., arriving at the scene at 11:02 a.m., Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett said.



“They reported a car over an embankment,” he said, noting that they indicated the car’s occupant required advanced life support.



“They transported one patient to Henry Mayo (Newhall) Hospital at 11:13 a.m.,” Bennett said.



California Highway Patrol officers responding to the incident relayed information to tow truck drivers that 200 feet of cable was required to retrieve the crashed SUV.



