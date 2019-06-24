One person transported to hospital after Sierra Highway crash

Tammy Murga
A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

A two-vehicle crash on Sierra Highway sent one person to the hospital Monday night, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

The crash happened at 8:49 p.m. on the 17000 block of Sierra Highway near the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus and sent one person to the hospital, said Martin Rangel, a supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

A pickup truck and tow truck were involved in the collision and brought traffic on the northbound side of Sierra Highway to a halt past 9:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The condition and gender of the victim was not known as of Monday night, said Rangel. 

