One person transported to hospital after Sierra Highway crash

A two-vehicle crash on Sierra Highway sent one person to the hospital Monday night, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



The crash happened at 8:49 p.m. on the 17000 block of Sierra Highway near the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus and sent one person to the hospital, said Martin Rangel, a supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



A pickup truck and tow truck were involved in the collision and brought traffic on the northbound side of Sierra Highway to a halt past 9:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.



The condition and gender of the victim was not known as of Monday night, said Rangel.

