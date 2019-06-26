Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Tesoro taken to the hospital

A pedestrian was injured and taken to the hospital Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle in Tesoro del Valle.



The crash happened shortly after 9:10 p.m., at the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and Avenida Rancho Tesoro.



When deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrived at the scene they called for paramedics.



“This call was for a vehicle versus pedestrian,” said Martin Rengel, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



A food server at Jersey Mike’s Subs said he was crossing the intersection Tuesday night just after emergency crews had arrived.



“I saw a body on the road,” the young man said Wednesday, noting the victim appeared to have been a young man, perhaps a teenager but not a child.



“I saw them (paramedics) put him in the ambulance,” he said.



The witness to the rescue efforts said the pedestrian had come to rest on the west side of Avenida Rancho Tesoro.



At one point during the incident, a second ambulance was called to the scene but later cancelled, Rengel said.



In the end, just one patient was taken to the hospital.



