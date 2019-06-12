Professor who taught at COC convicted of sexual battery

Professor McKale Antonious, who at one time taught at College of the Canyons, was found guilty Monday by a jury in Ventura County of misdemeanor sexual battery involving a student.



District Attorney Gregory D. Totten for Ventura County announced the jury’s verdict Monday.



The crime occurred March 2, 2017, on the campus of Moorpark Community College.



The victim was a female student in Antonious’ class.



During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence of a second uncharged sexual battery upon a female student committed by Antonious on the California State University, Los Angeles campus.



The second incident happened Feb. 25.



Antonious has taught math at various community colleges, Senior Deputy District Attorney Andrea Haney said Wednesday.



“The two witnesses we had were very compelling,” she said.



“They are the true heroes here,” she added. “The protection of other students goes to them for having the courage to stand up and testify.”



Information pertaining to the more recent case has been turned over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Haney said.



The witness who testified about the more recent case is from Los Angeles County but not from the Santa Clarita Valley, she said.



Sentencing for Antonious is scheduled for July 5 at 8:30 a.m. in courtroom 44 of the Ventura County Superior Court.



Individuals who may have been victimized by Antonious can contact Ventura County District Attorney Investigator Kristina Bertilson at 805-477-1677.



Antonious has taught at colleges that include: Pepperdine University, Santa Monica College, Coastline Community College and Moorpark Community College.



He has also used other names such as Zohair Isaac and Zohair Isshak.



[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

