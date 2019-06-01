Ramadan closes with Eid al-Fitr on June 4

As the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end for 2019, Muslims in the Santa Clarita Valley and across the world will conclude it with Eid al-Fitr on Tuesday.



Beginning with an early-morning prayer, Eid breaks the month-long fast as friends and family gather to exchange gifts and take part in a feast. Eid lasts three days, closing the ninth month of the lunar calendar and starting the 10th month, called Shawwal.



The element of fasting from sunrise to sunset during Ramadan is meant to identify with the poor. Before Eid’s morning prayer, Muslims are obligated to provide alms for the poor, or Zakat al-Fitr.



Abdo Jaber, who is on the board of directors at the Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley, said he felt Eid was a celebration to good deeds.



“As people become closer to the faith and read the Koran, it comes as a reminder that each day starts with a prayer,” Jaber said. “We wake up to pray for the next 11 months. We are reminded of our actions, pray to God and maintain activity.”



The Al Umma Center, on behalf of the Islamic Center and Unity Center, will host an upcoming Eid gathering at Central Park on June 4. Zakat obligations of $15 per person will be given to those in need who are in contact with the Islamic Center.



“This money could go to people who lost their jobs, or families without housing,” Jaber said.



Tarps and chairs will cover the grass at the park. Volunteers are also still needed to set up. Those interested to help can email [email protected].



An Eid carnival is also in development, Jaber said. Last year, a carnival was held at Richard Rioux Park in Stevenson Ranch. The location for this year’s Eid carnival has not been determined, though it is set for June 8.