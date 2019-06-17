Rotary Club hosts 2nd Annual People’s Choice Car Show

Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club held its 2nd Annual People’s Choice Car Show Saturday, with the proceeds of the event scheduled to help the SCV’s homeless populations.



Held at Southern California Innovation Park in Valencia from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., the event included 80 vehicles, which ranged from modern McLarens, to classic Corvettes, to one-of-a-kind motorcycles.



Attendees take pictures of the 80 cars on display at the Rotary 2nd Annual Peoples Choice Car show held at Southern California Innovation Park in Santa Clarita on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

“This is benefiting the homeless situation, because, from what I understand, the dollars raised here today go to the homeless problem in Santa Clarita,” said Rich Palacios, a car show contestant who was in attendance showcasing his 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air that he and his son-in-law had purchased and restored.



Event organizers said close to 40 volunteers and 20 vendors were in attendance and close to $10,000 in items were given for an auction. More than 500 people attended the event, and through their bids, the vehicle registrations and vendor fees, the Rotary Club was able to financially assist three organizations that assist northern Los Angeles County homeless people: Bridge to Home, Family Promise and Village Family Services.



Thomas Whitebirch, left, and Atticus, 7, center, and Phoenix Vanderlip peek inside a 1939 Pontiac on display at the Rotary 2nd Annual Peoples Choice Car show held at Southern California Innovation Park in Santa Clarita on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

Event Chair Glenn Terry, a member of the local Rotary Club, said he was inspired to put on the event not only because homelessness is an issue the Rotary Club has been working on for the last year, but also because he has a personal connection with home insecurity as well.



“My dad was homeless,” said Terry. “And the organizations have done great things around here, because the services weren’t always there.”



A 1964 Ford Falcon, left, stands with it’s hood open, one of the 80 cars on display at the Rotary 2nd Annual Peoples Choice Car show held at Southern California Innovation Park in Santa Clarita on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

Terry said that his father, while homeless, was crossing the street in Santa Clarita when he was struck and killed by a car.



“I don’t want to see that happen to other people,” Terry said.



Greg Hughson, right, on guitar performs with the Catch 22 Band during the Rotary 2nd Annual Peoples Choice Car show held at Southern California Innovation Park in Santa Clarita on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

During the event, those in attendance could not only view the cars, motorcycles and donated items, but could also eat, drink in the beer garden and listen to live music performed by the band Catch 22. At the end of the day, after the public had viewed and voted on their favorite motorcycles and cars, a first, second and third place were crowned and given plaques, and the champion was given a cash prize.

