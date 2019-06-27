Second power outage in two days leaves 2,238 without electricity

More than 2,200 customers were suddenly left without power late Thursday afternoon in Canyon Country.



Shortly before 6:30 p.m., Southern California Edison reported at least 2,238 of its customers were affected by the outage.



The notice posted on the utility’s website indicated workers were still trying to determine what caused the power outage.



The outage comes the day after at least 3,900 people were left without electricity Wednesday afternoon as a result of three outages reported by Southern California Edison.



