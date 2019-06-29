Seniors watch ‘Lives Well Lived’ screening at Oakmont

Residents and guests to Oakmont of Valencia walked the halls to the senior living facility’s movie theater to watch a screening of the film “Lives Well Lived” on Friday.



“Today’s screening is about a film created by (director) Sky Bergman,” said marketing director Tracey Paulk. “Sky spent a lot of time with her grandmother … they spent a lot of time cooking together and talking and telling stories. That inspired her to start this documentary on seniors that are living their best lives.”



The 2018 documentary was inspired by Bergman’s relationship with her 103-year-old grandmother. She then sought out seniors between the ages of 70 and 103 to interview and share their stories about how they live their lives to the fullest. The film encompasses “3,000 years of experience,” according to the film’s description.



Paulk saw the documentary and, not long after she became employed at Oakmont, suggested to executive director Margie Veis to screen it. Paulk said Veis was quickly onboard.



“It’s beautiful, it’s inspirational, it makes you laugh, it makes you cry, it just inspires you to live your best life whatever age you’re in,” Paulk said. “Another thing she’s doing now is she’s starting intergenerational viewing of the movie, so she’s having younger high schoolers and teens view the movie with seniors.”



Bud Andrews and his wife Mary were sent a flier about the film and were curious to see it. Based on how she felt about the film, Mary said she would likely recommend it to her friends.



“It sounded like it would be a good movie,” she said.



If there is a second screening of the film, Paulk said Oakmont would reach out to the local high schools and have students and seniors watch it together.



“Lives Well Lived” has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 91% audience score. Other screenings took place in Minnesota, Kansas and locally at the Santa Clara Senior Center. The next screening will be located at Master the Possibilities Lifelong Learning Center in Ocala, Fla.



To learn more about “Lives Well Lived,” go to lives-well-lived.com.