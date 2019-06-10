Sky Fire reaches 100 acres with 70% containment, Six Flags to reopen

Fire crews in Santa Clarita worked through the night to put out hot spots from the “Sky Fire,” which reached about 100 acres, according to LA County Fire Department officials.



Around 8:30 a.m. Monday, the Sky Fire, located near The Old Road and Skyview Lane, reached 70 percent containment, officials said.



At least nine people in proximity to the Sky Fire received medical attention due to smoke exposure, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



Firefighters took advantage of the cooler temperatures, elevated relative humidity, and lower wind speeds to increase containment throughout the night.



First responders were initially notified at noon and arrived within minutes, according to supervisor Melanie Flores of the Fire Department.



About an hour later, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor were ordered to evacuate, according to a tweet issued by the amusement park.



Park goer Darcy Hoek was at Hurricane Harbor when she and several other guests saw plumes of smoke rising into the air.

“We were inside Hurricane Harbor when it broke out,” she said from the parking lot, leaving the park with hundreds of other park visitors.

As she left the park, she saw a LA County Fire helicopter overhead, dropping water.

“The evacuation is a mess, there’s a lot of people just standing around,” she said. “The moment we needed to leave was when we started to see chunks of ashes falling around Hurricane Harbor.”



The park is scheduled to reopen today at its normal operating hours of 10:30 a.m., according to the website.