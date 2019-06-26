Stolen goods recovered in buy-sell-nab arrest

When the Canyon Country victim of a burglary spotted his stolen stuff advertised as “for sale” in the “OfferUp” buy-and-sell app, he called the local sheriff’s deputies.



Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station immediately hatched a plan to pose as potential customers and reply in person to the “OfferUp” post.



“Detectives posed as potential customers to meet suspect in North Hollywood,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, Tweeted late Wednesday night.



“The suspect shows up on motorcycle with stolen tool box in tow – arrested,” she wrote.



OfferUp is a buy-and-sell app described on its website as: a marketplace on a mission to become the simplest, most trustworthy local buying and selling experience.



[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

