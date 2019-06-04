Summer trolley now offering expanded evening service for free

The city of Santa Clarita’s summer trolley has returned to offer free evening service from local hotels to Town Center Drive.



“Thanks to the city’s partnership with participating hotels and tourist destinations, the summer trolley gives tourists a great way to explore Santa Clarita and gives residents the opportunity to get around town without having to worry about driving or parking,” the city stated in a news release Tuesday.



The trolley, popular for its rides to and from Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor free of charge, runs each morning 9:30-11:30 a.m. at four pick-up locations: Hyatt Regency Valencia, Westfield Valencia Town Center, Courtyard by Marriott/Embassy Suites and the Holiday Inn Express.



Return trips to those locations depart once every hour from Six Flags each evening beginning at 6 p.m., with the last trolley leaving at 10:07 p.m.



“We are fortunate to live in a city which prioritizes efficient public transportation options,” said Mayor Marsha McLean in a prepared statement. “Whether it’s our new PACE Bike Share program or the returning Summer Trolley service, Santa Clarita continues to offer unique ways to explore our city for visitors and residents.”



The complete schedule is available at VisitSantaClarita.com. For more information about the Summer Trolley service, contact Evan Thomason at 661-286-4167 or by email at [email protected]

