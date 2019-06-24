Traffic collision involving semi trucks causes fuel spill

A traffic collision involving two semi trucks and an electric car caused a fuel spill in Newhall on Monday morning.



Around 7:10 a.m., first responders were called to the scene of a traffic collision on Sierra Highway, between Placerita Canyon Road and Golden Valley Road.



“The tank erupted and there was a large fuel spill,” said Vanessa Lozano, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



Officials shut down Sierra Highway between the two intersections as a result, and the roads will continue to be closed for an unknown duration.



The southbound Highway 14 off-ramp at Placerita Canyon will remain closed for two hours due to the collision, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

As of 8:30 a.m., it is also unknown how many gallons of diesel spilled on the road, according to officials.



“They are waiting for the health hazmat team to get there,” added Lozano.



There were no reports of injuries for this incident, according to officials.



Two semi trucks collided and caused a fuel spill on Sierra Highway near Placerita Canyon Road in Newhall. Lorena Mejia/The Signal