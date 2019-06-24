Traffic collision involving semi trucks causes fuel spill

3 hours ago
Lorena Mejia
A traffic collision involving two semi trucks and an electric vehicle caused a fuel spill on Sierra Highway in Newhall Monday morning. Lorena Mejia/The Signal

A traffic collision involving two semi trucks and an electric car caused a fuel spill in Newhall on Monday morning.

Around 7:10 a.m., first responders were called to the scene of a traffic collision on Sierra Highway, between Placerita Canyon Road and Golden Valley Road.

“The tank erupted and there was a large fuel spill,” said Vanessa Lozano, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Officials shut down Sierra Highway between the two intersections as a result, and the roads will continue to be closed for an unknown duration.

The southbound Highway 14 off-ramp at Placerita Canyon will remain closed for two hours due to the collision, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

As of 8:30 a.m., it is also unknown how many gallons of diesel spilled on the road, according to officials.

“They are waiting for the health hazmat team to get there,” added Lozano.

There were no reports of injuries for this incident, according to officials.

Two semi trucks collided and caused a fuel spill on Sierra Highway near Placerita Canyon Road in Newhall. Lorena Mejia/The Signal

About the author

Lorena was born and raised in the San Fernando Valley. She attended California State University Northridge where she double majored in Journalism and Chicano Studies and minored in Spanish Language Journalism. While at CSUN, she worked for the university's television and radio newscast. Through her journalistic work, she earned membership to Kappa Tau Alpha, a national honor society for selected journalists. Her passion for the community has introduced her to new people, ideas, and issues that have helped shape the person she is today. Lorena’s skills include using cameras as a tool to empower people by informing them and creating change in their communities. Some of her hobbies include reading the news, exploring the outdoors, and being an avid animal lover.