Two men accused of street racing, reaching 104 mph

Deputies continued their ongoing crackdown on street racing Monday with two arrests, with one suspect alleged clocked doing 104 miles per hour, according to sheriff’s officials.



On Monday around 7:15 a.m., a deputy with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was in a parking lot off of Commuter Way, when he saw a Chevy Camaro pass by on Soledad Canyon at a high rate of speed, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.



“Trailing not too far behind was a Scion XB, that appeared to be trying to keep up with the Camaro,” she said.



Deputies carried out traffic stops on both cars.



The drivers, aged 20 and 31, from Canyon Country and Los Angeles, respectively, were arrested on suspicion of engaging in a speed contest, a misdemeanor.



The cars were towed and impounded for 30 days.



“After fines and impound fees, each driver is looking at a total cost of approximately $5,000,” Miller said, noting that a “car is a deadly weapon if used recklessly.”



“If you choose to drive recklessly, you could be jailed, be fatally injured, or take someone’s life,” Miller wrote in a Facebook post about the arrests. “Perhaps, the life of someone you love, or your own.”



