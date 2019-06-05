Woman accused of murdering girlfriend appears in court

A woman accused of stabbing her girlfriend to death in 2017 appeared briefly — as she’s done at least five times before — for a pretrial hearing in San Fernando Superior Court on Wednesday.



Pamela Michelle Walker, 36, is charged with murder in the death of 46-year-old Christine Diane McQueen.



At least five times prior, she has made a similar appearance in court, each time told to return to court a month later for a pretrial conference.



On Wednesday, Walker was told to come back to court July 10, said Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.



Walker was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. on April 8, 2017.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, who responded that day to calls made by McQueen’s mother, grabbed a battering ram and smashed their way into a residence on the 18700 block of Vista Del Canon, near Sierra Highway and Via Princessa.



They discovered McQueen had been stabbed 71 times.



Walker is in custody at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood in lieu of $1 million bail.



