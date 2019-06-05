Woman arrested on suspicion of petty theft

When they learned “multiple” petty thefts were happening at one particular drug store in Canyon Country, deputies assigned to the specialized Crime Impact Team, and local detectives took action.



On Tuesday, CIT deputies and detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Detectives Unit teamed up to address the shoplifting concern in Canyon Country, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, wrote in post on the station’s Facebook page.



“After multiple petty thefts were reported at a drugstore, deputies and detectives decided to take action,” she wrote.



The assembled team blanketed the area with uniformed and plainclothes personnel from their teams to watch the inside and outside of store, Miller wrote.



“As it would be, an individual who was recognized by personnel as allegedly committing recent thefts, walked in the store, selected cosmetics and walked out without paying for them,” she wrote.



Deputies arrested the woman on suspicion of petty theft.



The suspect was also found to have narcotics in her vehicle, Miller said.



The suspect was transported and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station jail.



Store officials expressed their appreciation to deputies for catching the alleged thief, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.



