2019 CA Speedo Summer Sectionals come to a close

As the four-day 2019 CA Speedo Summer Sectionals at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center came to a close on Sunday, July 21st, Canyons Aquatics and Paseo Aquatics swimmers put down some notable individual and relay performances.



Ellie Horst of Canyons Aquatics had the best individual finish of any Santa Clarita Valley swimmer, just missing out on a podium finish in the women’s 400-meter freestyle championship final by .22 seconds with a fourth-place finish in four minutes, 25.47 seconds.



Horst clocked in a time of 9:16.82 in the women’s 800-meter freestyle to notch her second top 10 finish on Saturday.



The University of California, San Diego commit and Canyons Aquatics men’s swimmer Cade Brower recorded two top 10 C-final finishes, coming fourth place in the men’s 400-meter freestyle (4:11.40) and fifth in the men’s 200-meter individual medley (2.11.78).



Canyons Aquatics women’s swimmer Izabella Adame captured first place, winning the women’s 100-meter butterfly consolation final in 1:03.52.



Adame’s teammates Kalia Wong and Caitlin Tang also made the final heats in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke as the former placed sixth in the consolation final with a time of 1:15.62 and the latter the runner-up in 1:15.64 in the C-final.



Dylan Parente finished seventh in the men’s 50-meter freestyle C-final in 24.43 seconds besting his prelims time by .15 seconds.



Parente teamed up with Justin Morsch, Brower and Kevin Childs on the “A Team” for a podium finish in the men’s 800-meter freestyle relay with a time of 7:50.34 for third place. Woo-Young Yi, Ike Harms, Ronit Shrestha and Jacob Gragas made up the “B Team” and came in 12th.



Parente was also part of the men’s 400-meter medley relay with Gragas, Ted Hwang and Shrestha that finished with the 10th fastest time in 3:59.97. The team comprised of Childs, Kyle Brill, Jonathan Quick and Morsch finished in seventh place in 3:57.32



Gragas placed second in the men’s 200-meter backstroke C-final with a time of 2:12.57.



Paseo Aquatics swimmer Konrad Antoniuk advanced to the men’s 100-meter butterfly consolation final and came in seventh place in 57.57.



Canyons Aquatics’ women’s relay teams had some success as three relay teams recorded top 10 finishes over the weekend.



The women’s 400-meter freestyle relay “A Team” (Regan Nibarger, Riley Botton, Julia Unas, Horst) grabbed sixth place with a time of 3:58.07 and the “B Team” (Allison Cho, Hope Hill, Jin-Young Yi, Viviana Raker) placed 17th.



Nibarger, Botton and Horst, along with Raker, secured another sixth-place finish in the women’s 800-meter freestyle relay in 8:39.63. The “B Team” (Unas, Emily Yoon, Tang, Hill) finish place in 17th.



Closing out the relay team finishes, Canyons Aquatics’ “B Team” (Hill, Tang, Hiett, Botton) beat out the “A Team” (Jin-Young Yi, Unas, Raker, Horst) by .69 seconds for a 10th-place finish in 4:30.22 in the women’s 400-meter medley relay.

