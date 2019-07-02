Airsoft gun prompts quick response by deputies

1 min ago
Add Comment
Lorena Mejia
Deputies search the belongings of two suspects after a report of a person with a gun behind Valencia Neurology Medical Group on Lyons Avenue in Newhall. Lorena Mejia/The Signal.

A report of a person with a gun in Newhall prompted deputies to respond quickly to the scene Tuesday.

Around 11:10 a.m., deputies were called to the 23900 block of Lyons Avenue, behind Valencia Neurology Medical Group in Newhall.

Two suspects were detained as deputies searched their belongings for a gun, according to officials on the scene.

“It ended up not being a gun — it was an airsoft gun,” said Lt. Ignacio Somoano with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

No one was arrested, as there was no crime committed, according to Somoano.

Advertisement

About the author

View All Posts
Lorena Mejia

Lorena Mejia

Lorena was born and raised in the San Fernando Valley. She attended California State University Northridge where she double majored in Journalism and Chicano Studies and minored in Spanish Language Journalism. While at CSUN, she worked for the university's television and radio newscast. Through her journalistic work, she earned membership to Kappa Tau Alpha, a national honor society for selected journalists. Her passion for the community has introduced her to new people, ideas, and issues that have helped shape the person she is today. Lorena’s skills include using cameras as a tool to empower people by informing them and creating change in their communities. Some of her hobbies include reading the news, exploring the outdoors, and being an avid animal lover.