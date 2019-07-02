Airsoft gun prompts quick response by deputies

A report of a person with a gun in Newhall prompted deputies to respond quickly to the scene Tuesday.

Around 11:10 a.m., deputies were called to the 23900 block of Lyons Avenue, behind Valencia Neurology Medical Group in Newhall.

Two suspects were detained as deputies searched their belongings for a gun, according to officials on the scene.

“It ended up not being a gun — it was an airsoft gun,” said Lt. Ignacio Somoano with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

No one was arrested, as there was no crime committed, according to Somoano.