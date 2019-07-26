Barger appoints seven to serve on landfill advisory committee

Citing their commitment and willingness to serve, L.A. County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced Thursday the appointment of seven people tapped to serve on the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Advisory Committee.

The appointees to CCLCAC are Former Castaic Area Town Council member Flor Lawrence, Jessica Chambers, Jeremiah Dockray, Tim Honadel, Sandy Sanchez, David Thompson, and Justin Wallace.

“These seven community members were selected for their commitment and willingness to provide unbiased counsel to me and our L.A. County agencies regarding the Chiquita Canyon Landfill,” Barger said.

“This step forward will help us create a positive and effective partnership between the community, the county, and the landfill.”

The purpose of the committee is to serve as an advisory body to the Board of Supervisors, Regional Planning Commission, and county staff on issues related to the landfill and to act as a channel for the community to communicate with the county agencies on issues involving the development and operation of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

The news was welcomed by landfill officials.



“We’re pleased the county has made these appointments, and we’re looking forward to working with the new members of the Advisory Committee,” said John Musella, spokesman for Chiquita Canyon Landfill.



“Chiquita Canyon Landfill has a long history of operating safely and maintaining a positive relationship with our neighbors,” he said. “We look forward to continuing that tradition.”

Members are expected to represent the best interests of the community surrounding the Chiquita Canyon Landfill and will work in collaboration with the landfill to accomplish the mission of CCLCAC, Barger noted in a news release issued Thursday.

The committee is also expected to function as a Brown Act body and will be supported by a Technical Advisory Committee made up of staff from County Departments.

The committee is expected to announce their first meeting in the coming weeks.

Chiquita Canyon is a 639-acre landfill located in Castaic, about 3 miles west of Interstate 5 on Highway 126.

It has been in continuous operation for more than 40 years, and is owned and operated by Waste Connections, an integrated solid waste services company.

[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

