Bear and its cub return to Castaic neighborhood

A mother bear and its cub were spotted roaming outside a Castaic home Friday afternoon, just two days after a similar incident was reported in the area.



The owners of the residence reported seeing the bears sometime before 11 a.m. in the 32500 block of Sierra Oak Trail.



The bears were also spotted taking a dip in a pool and rummaging through trash cans in the neighborhood.



The California Highway Patrol and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to the scene just after noon to control traffic in the area and monitor the incident, according to CHP officer Dion Conley.



There were no reports of direct threats, he added.

