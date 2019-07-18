Burglary suspects arrested in possession of stolen collectibles

Two were arrested early Tuesday morning in Castaic after being found in possession of multiple stolen collectibles, sheriff’s officials reported.



Around 3 a.m., deputies conducting patrol checks on businesses in Castaic noticed a vehicle with its doors open and boxes scattered on the ground in the Jack in the Box parking lot on the 31700 block of The Old Road, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



“They went over to check things out because there were occupants in the car and they wanted to make sure everything was OK,” Miller said.



When deputies got closer, they noticed the scattered boxes were filled with hundreds of collectible baseball cards, Miller added.



After further investigation, deputies found several more boxes in the vehicle, filled with more baseball cards, as well as other antiques and collectibles, Miller said.



Neither of the vehicle’s two occupants, a man and a woman, had identification, but deputies were able to determine through their investigation that the woman had a no-bail warrant, according to Miller.



Deputies discovered through their field investigation that the items were possibly connected to home burglaries that occurred in Los Angeles Police Department’s jurisdiction, which led to both parties being arrested on suspicion of burglary charges, Miller said.



David Ambriz, a 36-year-old transient, and Idalia Contreras, a 30-year-old Sylmar resident, were then transported to and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail, Miller added.



SCV Sheriff’s detectives are working with the LAPD for further investigation, which is still ongoing.

