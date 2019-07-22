Castaic family returns from trip to find generator stolen

A Castaic family returned home from a camping trip to find a nearly $1,000 purchase had been taken from their walkway.

Alison R., who lives with her family on Countryside Lane, have footage of a pair of thieves entering her home through an upstairs bedroom window.

“It happened on Saturday,” said Alison, who asked that we not publish her last name. “At 5:57 p.m., they pulled in our driveway. We saw the video of them taking the package.”

The homeowner watched the video of the thieves loading up the generator and pulling away, and then reversing and deciding to go back and steal more of her and her family’s property.

“They jumped on a side shed and they entered through a window, went into the master bedroom,” she said. “They were inside for a few minutes, grabbed what they could and then left through the window again.”

Videos captured from Ring cameras reveal the pair of thieves pulling up to the driveway and sneaking into the backyard through a side gate.

In the video, two Hispanic men in their mid-20s, around 170-200 pounds pull into the driveway in a black BMW sedan without front plates and dealer temporary plates in the back.

The residents were expecting the nearly $1,000 generator to be delivered by Amazon the day after they returned from their camping trip, Alison said.

“Amazon deliver the generator a day early,” according to Alison. “They decide to leave it in the middle (of the driveway) — if they had rung the doorbell, we would have been notified.

The two prowlers entered the backyard through a side gate, climbed on top of a shed and made their way in through a bedroom window.

The thieves stole jewelry, a backpack with work items and some cash while inside the premises, after they loaded the generator into the black BMW, according to the homeowners.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating the theft, and anyone with information can call 661-255-1121.

