CBS Film Series to screen documentary thriller “Before the Revolution”

The CBS Film Series at Congregation Beth Shalom makes its return on Aug. 4 with the documentary thriller “Before the Revolution.”

Using archival footage and recordings from director Dan Shadur’s family, “Before the Revolution” gives viewers a look into Iran in the late 1970s from the perspective of the Jewish people living in Tehran before and during the Iranian Revolution of 1979. There was a time when the two countries cooperated quite closely and Jewish people enjoyed pleasant lives in Iran, according to the trailer for the documentary.

CBS Film Series director Suzannah Warlick said the film was a topical choice with recent world news focused on Iran. She said she wants to show a different side of Iran that’s not negative and remind her viewers that in spite of everything going on, there are still good people living in the country.

Warlick added that she thinks CBS Film Series attendees will enjoy the film due to the quality of the archival footage, with candid interviews of people who experienced the revolution and how educational the film is. She hopes that after seeing another side of Iran, her viewers will build up a tolerance to different viewpoints and reject stereotypes.

“Before the Revolution” was released in 2013 and played throughout film festivals like the Hamptons FIlm Festival, Reno Tahoe International Film Festival, New York Sepharadic Film Festival and the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Film Festival, where it was an official selection and was nominated for “Best Mid-Length Documentary.”

The screening will begin at noon. Admission costs $5 and includes lunch and popcorn. Raffle tickets for a $25 gift card of the winner’s choice are available to purchase for $1 and guests who bring a friend or wear their CBS Film Series shirt will receive a free ticket.

Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway. To register ahead of time, call 661-254-2411 or email [email protected] CBS Film Series screenings are held monthly, presenting films that address social awareness and global relevance.