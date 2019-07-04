Celebrating the Fourth in SCV

Despite the rattling from a 6.4 magnitude temblor felt across Southern California Thursday morning, hundreds of Santa Claritans finished their Independence Day celebrations enjoying the city’s annual fireworks show in Valencia.



The event started with a block party at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, following the annual Fourth of July Parade at Old Town Newhall Thursday morning.



From food to face painting and live music by new wave 1980s band Spazmatics, residents and Santa Clarita Valley visitors started their evening dancing and eating before finding a spot around the mall to view the 21-minute pyrotechnic display, which was shot from the top of a parking structure.



Hundreds wait for the fireworks on the roof of the parking lot at the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Thursday. Dan Watson/The Signal

At the heart of Town Center Drive were Castaic residents and grandparents Barbara and Ian Good with their two toddler granddaughters, who were setting up a large blanket on the sidewalk.



“Coming to the mall to the fireworks has been a tradition of ours for years,” said Barbara. “We used to bring our kids and now we’re here with their kids.”



Residents gather at the Westfield Valencia Town Center to watch the fireworks display. Dan Watson/The Signal

On a section of the mall’s parking lot, Valencia couple Bob and Liz Baida chose their go-to spot to view the fireworks, relaxing with a book to read and Sudoku to play while they waited for the show.



“I moved from Burbank and I love it here,” said Liz. “I love that all the families are here, relaxing, having a great time.”



Local families weren’t the only ones enjoying Santa Clarita’s annual patriotic activities. Tennessee residents Timber and DJ Binkley, and Lorryn McKaig stopped by to visit friend and family member Blake Beltran and were on a quest to find the best view to see the fireworks display.



D.J.Blinkley, left, and Blake Beltran, dressed for the 4th, head to their spot to watch the fireworks at the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Thursday. Dan Watson/The Signal

The Spazmatics perform on Town Center Drive before the fireworks at the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Thursday. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We came from Tennessee to visit,” said Timber. “We heard you can get a good view from the Chick-fil-A, so we’re headed over there right now.”



Not too far off from the fast-food chain were friends Kathryn Cramer and Lidia Felix, who was with her daughter Isabella Villalta. The three were part of several families who parked at the mall’s parking lot and brought out chairs and tables to feast.



“We have carne asada, Peruvian soda and Filipino food,” said Felix. “We’ve been coming here for about nine years but this year’s special because my daughter just graduated from high school and she’s going to college (in San Francisco).”

