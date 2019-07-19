Chabad of SCV opens fundraiser to help ‘Youth Initiative’

Chabad of SCV’s Rabbi Choni Marozov has made it his birthday wish to once again raise money for Chabad’s Jewish Youth Initiative.



Ahead of Marzov’s 46th birthday on Sept. 3, he hopes to raise $46,000 that will go toward supplies, a scholarship fund for smaller programs at Chabad like Hebrew school, C-Kids and C-Teens, books and also field trips. The fundraising will also help purchaseTefillin for Bar Mitzvah boys, private tutoring and Chabad’s summer camp, Camp Gan Israel.



The idea came from looking at the youth as the future, ergo the need to put effort into the youth.



“It got me into thinking how do we utilize social media for raising funds for our youth,” Marozov said. “Social media is a tremendous tool, and it’s something I wanted to use as something positive.”



Marozov said no percentage of the donations will be taken from Facebook, and 100% will go toward the campaign. A lot of good is done through networking and friendship, Marozov said.



“It’s a click of the button,” he said. “They’re scrolling and click – donate, that’s it. It’s easy.”



While the campaign was set to begin on Aug. 1 and last the whole month until his birthday, Marozov opened up this year’s campaign on Friday. As of Friday night, $110 has already been donated.



Last year, Marozov said the limit – $45,000 for his 45th birthday – was reached.



To donate for Marozov’s campaign, go to facebook.com/donate/493357284769689/.