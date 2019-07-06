Child airlifted after being struck by vehicle

Emily Alvarenga
Copter 16 made a landing at Valencia Heritage Park to airlift a child following a traffic collision Saturday afternoon. Ryan Mancini/The Signal

A child was airlifted from Valencia Heritage Park after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

The collision occurred just before noon on the 24000 block of Newhall Ranch Road near the intersection with McBean Parkway.

“A child was struck by a vehicle,” said Supervisor Melanie Flores with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “They requested an air squad.” 

As of 12:30 p.m., Flores confirmed that the child was transported, and Copter 16 is now enroute to the hospital with the patient.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and community for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.