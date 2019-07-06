Child airlifted after being struck by vehicle

A child was airlifted from Valencia Heritage Park after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

The collision occurred just before noon on the 24000 block of Newhall Ranch Road near the intersection with McBean Parkway.

“A child was struck by a vehicle,” said Supervisor Melanie Flores with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “They requested an air squad.”

As of 12:30 p.m., Flores confirmed that the child was transported, and Copter 16 is now enroute to the hospital with the patient.