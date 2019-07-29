CHP: alleged race on Highway 14 reaches 120 mph

Two drivers allegedly re-created a race from the “Fast & Furious” movie franchise over the weekend, leading to an arrest by California Highway Patrol officers.



Two cars similar to the ones in the fourth installment of the series about street racing — a Dodge Charger and an Infiniti — were clocked at speeds of 120 miles per hour early Saturday morning, while most of SCV was asleep, according to CHP officers.



One alleged speeder was arrested, the other is still at large.



“On Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m., the northbound Highway 14 at Sand Canyon Road, officers observed two vehicles at a high rate of speed, an Infiniti and a Dodge Charger,” Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol said Monday.



“Both vehicles got in upwards of 120 mph, officers were able to stop one of the two vehicles, took the solo occupant to jail and impounded the vehicle,” he said.



Both cars pursued by the CHP Saturday were featured in “The Fast & Furious 4” movie. Both a modified 1970 Dodge Charger and a 2003 Infiniti G35 model were featured in the 2009 film.



CHP officers arrested a 20-year-old resident of Lancaster who works as an ironworker, was arrested on suspicion of participating in an illegal speed contest, according to arresting CHP officers.



He was taken into custody with bail set at $10,000. His vehicle was also towed.

