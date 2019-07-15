CHP arrests 3 on firearms-related charge

California Highway Patrol officers made three arrests in the early-morning hours Saturday that resulted from an alleged speeding violation, officials said.

CHP officers reported a car allegedly “fluctuating between 85 and 95 mph,” according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP-Newhall Area office

Officers spotted a white Kia Optima heading northbound, south of Red Rover Mine Road in Acton, shortly after 4 a.m., Greengard said.

The alleged speeding violation prompted officers to conduct a traffic stop. During officers’ investigation, they reported finding a firearm, Greengard said.

The driver, a 20-year-old woman from Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of being an occupant with a concealed firearm in a vehicle. Her two male passengers, a 21-year-old and a 25-year-old from Moreno Valley and Palmdale, respectively, were convicted felons, according to Greengard. One was also arrested on suspicion of being an occupant with a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and the other was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm.

All three individuals were taken into custody at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail.

